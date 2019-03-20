Steven Spielberg has been granted permission to film scenes for a new war movie in Glasgow.
Described as “a historic drama based during the First World War” it is thought to be 1917, which has Sam Mendes – fresh from his work behind the camera on James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre – lined up to direct.
Crews will be in place at the Govan Graving Docks from April 22 for 10 weeks with filming taking place for four days in early June.
A set, including a bridge over a canal, will be built on the site with the film company planning to hire Govan Shed warehouse as a workshop for construction.
The initial planning support statement says the same approval was being sought as the World War Z production in Glasgow which starred Brad Pitt.
Filming took place at George Square in 2011 with more than 1,000 cast and crew – but Spielberg’s production visiting the city this year has “significantly less people and risk”.
It also says a “series of locations around the UK are being used to film specific aspects of the production, including land in MOD ownership on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire”.
A previous residential application for housing at the Govan docks was rejected last year.
Permission for filming was granted on Monday with the decision stating a condition “limited to 29th June 2019, at which date the use of the area/premises shall stop.
“The site shall be restored within one month of that date to its pre-development condition or an upgraded condition which has been previously approved in writing by the planning authority.”
Last year Glasgow city centre was also used for filming scenes of a new Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.
Glasgow Film Office said the film helped bring in £19.1 million to the local economy last year with £320 million since the office was created in 1997.