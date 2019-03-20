The Duchess of Cornwall had a shock after swigging some very strong rum and was left exclaiming “Blimey! That packs a punch!”

Camilla came across the famous Caribbean spirit when she strolled through some local craft stalls set up in a local school she visited.

The Duchess of Cornwall drinks some passion fruit rum (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The duchess said to vendor Michker Edwards: “I might have to try one. Is it very strong?”

She selected a passion fruit flavour – which was 40% alcohol content.

As she took a sip of the spirit – served straight with no ice – her eyes widened and she exclaimed: “Blimey! That packs a punch!”

However, she was not put off and immediately went to try some rum punch on another stall. She appeared to enjoy this slightly more and encouraged those around her to try it too.

The Duchess of Cornwall met students at St Vincent and The Grenadines Community College (Arthur Edwards/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall visited St Vincent and The Grenadines Community College to join a round table on domestic violence and to meet female entrepreneurs.