Dutch prosecutors have said they will charge the main suspect in a deadly tram shooting with offences including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent.

The public prosecutor’s office in Utrecht said the suspect, identified by police as Gokmen Tanis, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

Prosecutors said that investigations so far into Monday’s shooting in a tram in the central city of Utrecht that left three dead and three seriously injured indicate that the shooter acted alone.

Construction workers who witnessed Monday’s shooting incident in a tram put flowers at the site in UtrechtConstruction workers who witnessed Monday’s shooting incident put flowers at the site in Utrecht (Peter Dejong/AP)

The statement adds that investigations continue into whether the suspect’s actions “flowed from personal problems combined with a radicalised ideology”.

Tanis, 37, is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday.

Such hearings are held behind closed doors.