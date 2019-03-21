A body recovered from the Humber Estuary is female, but police said her identity has still not been confirmed.

Humberside Police have been searching for missing university student Libby Squire for almost seven weeks.

A post-mortem examination is taking place on Thursday, a day after the discovery was made close to Spurn Point.

Formal identification is expected to take place after the post-mortem, which police said is likely to last for the rest of the day.

A body was recovered at around 3.30pm on Wednesday and taken to Grimsby Docks, the force said.

Police said they have “informed those that needed to be made aware of the recovery”.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “Formal identification is still yet to take place and we remain unable at this stage to confirm her identity.”

Intensive searches involving hundreds of officers both on land and in water have taken place since Miss Squire disappeared last month.

This new video of Libby Squire has been released by her family today six weeks after she was last seen in Hull. It shows her happy and singing in a car with her siblings. We're still looking for her. Please read more and share: https://t.co/B71DDhECuT pic.twitter.com/sd84S9v2Dg — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) March 14, 2019

The last known sighting of the University of Hull philosophy student, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was just after midnight on Friday February 1 at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull following a night out.

Last week, marking six weeks since she went missing, video footage of the happy and smiling student singing along in a car with her family was released as they said they miss her “beyond belief”.