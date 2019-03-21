Apple has introduced new pastel-coloured Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases for the spring season.

The three new colours for the watch include Spearmint, Delft Blue and Papaya sport bands, which are also available in silicone cases for iPhone XS.

Leather variants of iPhone XS cases have three alternative choices, Cornflower, Sunset and Lilac, in the form of a standard protection case or a folio case.

In addition, Apple has added the Pink Sand colour to its iPhone XS battery case, sitting alongside the original black and white options.

Apple’s new Delft Blue iPhone XS silicone case (Apple/PA)

New shades have also been introduced to the Nike Sport Band, Nike Sport Loop, Modern Buckle and its Hermes premium leather products.

The move comes after the company announced a new version of its wireless earphones, AirPods, which can be used with a wireless charging case for the first time.

The technology giant’s cable-free earpieces have also been given an updated processor to aid quicker connection time with music players and the ability to activate virtual assistant Siri using just voice commands.

Until now, users have been required to tap the earphones to trigger the voice assistant, but Apple has confirmed the new AirPods only need to hear users say “Hey Siri” to launch.

Next week, Apple is holding a press event in which it is expected to reveal details about its own TV streaming service.