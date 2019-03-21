A man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £315,000 were seized from a flat.

Police in Glasgow recovered more than 31kg of what is thought to be herbal cannabis in a raid on Wednesday.

Officers from Glasgow’s serious and organised crime unit made the discovery at a flat in Fountainwell Drive at around 4.40pm.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Steven Elliott said: “Countless lives are affected by drugs and the damage they cause.

“This significant seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment and determination to rid our communities of drugs.”