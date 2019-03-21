A woman who died after getting into difficulty in water off the Isle of Harris has been named by police.

The coastguard received a called to Nisabost beach near Horgabost at 7.45am on Wednesday with the search and rescue helicopter deployed from Stornoway.

It was joined by rescue teams from Scalpay and Tarbert and the Leverburgh RNLI lifeboat.

Agnes Proudhon-Smith was recovered from the water by the helicopter and transported to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

The 50-year-old, from London, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing with police saying “there are no apparent suspicious circumstances”.