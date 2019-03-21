US President Donald Trump has said it is time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Mr Trump said that after 52 years, it is important for the United States to fully recognise Israel’s control over what he says is an area of “critical strategic and security importance to Israel” and stability in the region.

His tweet came as secretary of state Mike Pompeo was in Jerusalem.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

Reporters asked Mr Pompeo about the issue but he declined to answer.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for “boldly” recognising Israel’s control over the Golan Heights.

Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the area in 1981.

The international community considers the Golan to be occupied territory, and Syria has demanded its return as a condition for any future peace agreement.

After an eight-year civil war, peace talks with Israel are unlikely anytime soon.

At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump! @realDonaldTrump — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 21, 2019

Throughout the war, Israel has carried out scores of air strikes in Syria to prevent Iran from establishing a permanent military presence there.

Mr Netanyahu tweeted: “At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

He added: “Thank you President Trump!”