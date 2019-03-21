Former US president George W. Bush has made a hole-in-one at a Dallas course that will soon host his institute’s Warrior Open honouring wounded US military personnel.

A photo posted on Wednesday on Bush’s Instagram account shows the beaming 43rd US president holding a golf ball on the par-three 12th green of Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Bush was with Kenneth Hersh, who is president and chief executive of the George W. Bush Presidential Centre, plus board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey.

Mr Bush’s post said he made the ace “with coaching” from the trio.

The 72-year-old Bush, who lives in Dallas, says his next goal: “Live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”

The Warrior Open is May 5-6.

It is the same week and course as the AT&T Byron Nelson, scheduled from May 9-12.