The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on the latest leg of their Caribbean tour.

The royal visitors were welcomed by an honour guard, before greeting crowds in the capital Basseterre.

Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took the salute on their arrival in St Kitts and Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5The prince and duchess received a ceremonial welcome before heading to the capital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Children wait for the royal visitors in Basseterre (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Meeting well-wishers in Basseterre (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Schoolchildren greet Camilla (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Rain failed to dampen spirits (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Charles greets well-wishers in the capital (Phil Noble/PA)
Royal tour of the Caribbean – Day 5Camilla rode on a golf buggy from Basseterre to the quayside to board the boat to Nevis island. Charles chose to walk (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charles at the quaysideCharles at the quayside on his way to Nevis island (Phil Noble/PA)
The royals arrive at Charlestown Pier, Nevis The royals arrive at Charlestown Pier, Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal tour of the CaribbeanYoung royal fans were keen to greet the visitors (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal tour of the CaribbeanThe prince and duchess with local dancers at the house of the Governor-General on Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duchess of CornwallThe royals were treated to a performance (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prince of WalesCharles tries out a drum (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prince of WalesThe prince later braved the rain as he visited Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, back in St Kitts (Phil Noble/PA)