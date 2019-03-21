The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on the latest leg of their Caribbean tour.

The royal visitors were welcomed by an honour guard, before greeting crowds in the capital Basseterre.

Charles and Camilla arrive in St Kitts and Nevis pic.twitter.com/fE5TVZGA1p — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) March 21, 2019

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took the salute on their arrival in St Kitts and Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)

The prince and duchess received a ceremonial welcome before heading to the capital (Jane Barlow/PA)

Children wait for the royal visitors in Basseterre (Phil Noble/PA)

Meeting well-wishers in Basseterre (Phil Noble/PA)

Schoolchildren greet Camilla (Phil Noble/PA)

Rain failed to dampen spirits (Phil Noble/PA)

Charles greets well-wishers in the capital (Phil Noble/PA)

Camilla rode on a golf buggy from Basseterre to the quayside to board the boat to Nevis island. Charles chose to walk (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles at the quayside on his way to Nevis island (Phil Noble/PA)

The royals arrive at Charlestown Pier, Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)

Young royal fans were keen to greet the visitors (Jane Barlow/PA)

The prince and duchess with local dancers at the house of the Governor-General on Nevis (Jane Barlow/PA)

The royals were treated to a performance (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles tries out a drum (Jane Barlow/PA)

The prince later braved the rain as he visited Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, back in St Kitts (Phil Noble/PA)