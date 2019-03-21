Donny and Marie Osmond have said they will end their Las Vegas show later this year, concluding an 11-year run on the Strip.

The brother-sister duo made the announcement during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

Their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas is scheduled for November 16.

The Osmonds Photocall – LondonDonny and Marie with brothers Alan and Jay (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the casino, the duo launched their residency in September 2008, planning for just a six-week concert engagement.

The casino said the residency was extended again and again, marking a decade of performances last year.

The pair said they will continue performing in some fashion.