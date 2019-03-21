A body recovered from the Humber Estuary is that of missing student Libby Squire, police have said.

Humberside Police had been searching for the 21-year-old who disappeared from near her Hull home seven weeks ago.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said formal identification has now taken place after the body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “A post-mortem examination commenced this afternoon and is continuing to be carried out this evening, however formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the body recovered is that of missing woman Libby Squire.

“Libby’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Ms Squire was last seen just after midnight on Friday February 1 on Beverley Road close to the junction with Haworth Street in the East Yorkshire city.

Her body was discovered close to Spurn Point around 3.30pm on Wednesday and taken to Grimsby docks.

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was studying philosophy at the University of Hull.

Mr Smalley added: “The people in Hull have shown tremendous support to Libby’s family and to the officers and support staff involved in the searches and investigation.

“It has been a very difficult time for all those involved and we would like to thank everyone once again for their support.”

A major operation was carried out in the days after the popular student disappeared and it involved hundreds of uniformed officers as well as search specialists, dog handlers, underwater officers and the public.

In a statement, the university said: “We’re all heartbroken by the loss of our student, Libby Squire and our thoughts are with Libby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

We're all heartbroken by the loss of our student, Libby Squire and our thoughts are with Libby's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Below is a message from our Vice-Chancellor, Professor Susan Lea: pic.twitter.com/Ypbn7k4ERs — University of Hull (@UniOfHull) March 21, 2019

Around 50 detectives worked on the case and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abduction.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, has been remanded in custody having appeared in court on unrelated charges of burglary, voyeurism, outraging public decency and receiving stolen goods.

In the week after she disappeared, her parents Lisa and Russ thanked the public for their help, saying they have been “overwhelmed with people’s kindness and support”.