The funerals of three teenagers who died outside a hotel disco in Northern Ireland will take place on Friday.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Connor Currie, 16, and Morgan Barnard, 17, died after a crush at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, on Sunday.

Cookstown and the surrounding area has been left reeling by the tragedy.

A group of young teenage girls escorted by their families leave floral tributes at the entrance of the Greenvale Hotel (Liam McBurney/PA)

Morgan Barnard’s funeral will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, at 10am.

Lauren Bullock will be laid to rest after a service in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore, at 11am.

Connor Currie’s funeral will be held in St Malachy’s Church, Edendork at 2pm.

Motorists are advised by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to expect delays throughout the day due to the funeral services.

The families said they are grateful to witnesses who have spoken to the PSNI and urged anyone else who saw what happened to come forward and give their account to investigators.

A police statement issued on behalf of the families said: “The families want to find out exactly what happened to their children and have asked people to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

“The three families would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the local community for their support since the tragic events of Sunday night.

“The families would also like to thank the emergency services who responded at the scene and the staff at Antrim Area Hospital.”

Morgan Barnard, 17, who died in the crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA)

Morgan’s family said they will remember him as loving the simple things in life.

“He volunteered for a number of things including working at the local Cancer Research shop,” they said.

“He always had a smile for everyone and brightened up the classroom with his humour.”

Connor’s family thanked the staff at Antrim Area Hospital, paramedics, ambulance staff, PSNI and members of public who helped him.

Lauren was described by her family as a “very thoughtful and caring young girl who was outgoing and fun loving”.

Michael McElhatton, 52, who owns the Greenvale Hotel, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has since been bailed and will return for further questioning in future, police said.

A 40-year-old man remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday night.