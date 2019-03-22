Mobile network O2 says it has resolved an issue which left some customers unable to make or receive phone calls.

In an updated statement following the issue which affected customers across Britain on Friday morning, the company said: “Our earlier issue has now been fully resolved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

It is not yet clear what caused the service disruption, or how widespread it was.

A number of users had earlier contacted the network on Twitter, saying they were unable to make calls and were also having problems receiving them.

@O2 are there any problems with the network? I can’t make outgoing calls and texts aren’t sending. It says I have full signal though — Samantha (@samanthanockels) March 22, 2019

Having the same issue! Need to make important phone calls and have been so irritated! — Becky (@Bbaxter1R) March 22, 2019

@O2 How am I supposed to run a business which is primarily on the phone when you there is yet another problem with your masts!!!! — Darren Moore (@darrenlmoore74) March 22, 2019

At the time, O2 said: “Our technical teams are investigating reports of issues when some customers are making and receiving voice calls. Data use is not impacted. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Other mobile networks, including Sky, Tesco and giffgaff, rely on O2’s services but there have been no reported issues among their customers.

The incident came after a major outage in December saw millions of O2 customers unable to get online for at least a day.

O2, which has more than 25 million UK customers, and its systems and equipment provider Ericsson issued a joint apology for last year’s outage, saying it was the result of a software issue.