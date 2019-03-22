A woman has been subjected to a prolonged sexual assault on board a train.

Police said the victim’s attacker set next to her, engaged her in small talk and then blocked her in her seat.

He then carried out what officers said was a “prolonged and repeated” sexual assault.

The incident occurred between 10.45pm and 11.25pm on Wednesday on the Edinburgh Park to Dunblane service.

Can you help? We're appealing for info after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Edinburgh and Stirling. Happened between 10.45pm and 11.25pm on 20/03. Text us on 61016 and quote ref 436 of 21/03/19. More info here: https://t.co/ruazWuCGFt — BTP Scotland (@BTPScotland) March 22, 2019

The suspect and the victim left the train at Stirling, where he continued to touch her inappropriately and followed her throughout the station.

He is described as white, of a slim to medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a green jacket and chino trousers.

British Transport Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or who knows the identity of the man.

They would particularly like to speak to a member of the public who was sitting opposite the victim who may have vital information.