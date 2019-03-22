A brand new Marmite Peanut Butter is coming to UK stores.

The product, which blends the famously divisive yeast spread with crunchy peanut butter, will be on sale via online supermarket Ocado on Monday before being made available in high street stores next month.

(Marmite)

Marmite brand manager Camilla Williamson said: “The British public asked, and we listened. We’re delighted to bring the nation exactly what they’ve been craving with the creation of Marmite Peanut Butter.”

The spread is the “first permanent product innovation” since Marmite first hit the shelves in 1902, according to the brand.

It comes after what Marmite describes as “overwhelming demand” from fans of the yeast extract who have been combining the two toast toppers at home for years.

(Marmite)

Ms Williamson added: “It’s the most exciting product launch since the conception of the brand in 1902 and we’re confident that the nation is going to love it. They ain’t tasted nuttin yet.”

The new product, which comes in 225g jars at a recommended price of £2.50, will be available in Sainsbury’s from April 7 before a wider rollout to other retailers.

It is the second piece of good news in three days for Marmite lovers.

Papa John’s announced earlier this week it was launching a pizza with a Marmite and cheese stuffed crust.