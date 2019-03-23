Britain’s departure from the European Union and Theresa May’s future make headlines on Saturday, while stories of a robbery on Coronation Street and the death of a Britain’s Got Talent contestant also feature on the fronts.
The Times reports that Mrs May is under pressure to set a date for her departure from Downing Street with the paper reporting that her support among Cabinet ranks is draining away.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Mrs May will “gamble” by allowing MPs a vote on Britain remaining in the customs union.
The Guardian carries detail from a confidential Cabinet Office document about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.
The Financial Times writes that MPs are to “seize control of Brexit”, reporting that Mrs May’s deal is “unlikely to succeed”.
The i carries the headline “PM losing her grip on power”, reporting Mrs May’s control over the Government and Cabinet is fading.
The Independent carries details of a march on Parliament taking place on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports on the death of Britain’s Got Talent dancer Jack Saunders, while the Sun reports on raiders striking on the set of Coronation Street.
The Daily Mail reports on its campaign to get volunteers to give the country a spring clean.
The Daily Express says Mrs May is facing a fight for her survival.
And the Daily Star writes about its crusade to get people to stop talking about Brexit for 24 hours.