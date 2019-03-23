Police in Antrim are appealing for information after a burglary in Newtownabbey.

The house at Carnmoney Road was targeted at around 7pm on Friday evening.

A PSNI detective said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the rear of the property at approximately 7pm.

“The female occupant was at home at the time and disturbed two male intruders wearing dark coloured clothing, who made off on foot.

“Nothing was stolen during the incident. However, damage was caused to a rear door and the occupant was left badly shaken.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim Police station on 101 quoting reference 1278 22/03/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.