Demonstrators are taking part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.
Thousands have already poured into the capital on Saturday to take part in the Put it to the People march.
The day’s activities were kicked off by the unfurling of a large banner on Westminster Bridge that read “Love socialism, hate Brexit”.
Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London.
Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29.
Mr Farage arrived on Saturday morning to be greeted with cheers by around 200 marchers, who had gathered in car park of the Horse and Groom pub in the village of Linby.