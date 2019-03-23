Demonstrators are taking part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.

Anti-Brexit marchAs many as one million people could flood the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands have already poured into the capital on Saturday to take part in the Put it to the People march.

Sir Vince CableLeader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable joins the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)
Sadiq Khan and Ian BlackfordSNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and mayor of London Sadiq Khan join the march (Aaron Chown/PA)
BreitAnti-Brexit campaigners in Park Lane before they take part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)
Creative signs were on show again (Yui Mok/PA)
The mood of the crowd early on was high-spirited (Yui Mok/PA)
Anti-Brexit marchUnusual modes of transport were also on show as they came in their thousands (Aaron Chown/PA)

The day’s activities were kicked off by the unfurling of a large banner on Westminster Bridge that read “Love socialism, hate Brexit”.

Put it to the People marchPeople of all ages from all walks of life joined the rally (Yui Mok/PA)
Brexit protesterThis protester captures how cheesed off she is with Brexit in one handy placard (Yui Mok/PA)
Anti-Brexit bannerAn anti-Brexit banner is unfurled from Westminster Bridge before a People’s Vote March in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Brexit protests in SpainAnti-Brexit protests have taken part in Spain – here, a woman demonstrates in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid (AP)

Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London.

Nigel FarageFormer Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest before they set off from Linby in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29.

March for LeaveMr Farage said Theresa May had betrayed the country and led it to a state of national humiliation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage arrived on Saturday morning to be greeted with cheers by around 200 marchers, who had gathered in car park of the Horse and Groom pub in the village of Linby.

BrexitMany on the march with Mr Farage see recent events in Westminster as a betrayal of the Brexit vote (Joe Giddens/PA)
BrexitMr Farage posed for photos during the lunch break (Joe Giddens/PA)