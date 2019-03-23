Demonstrators are taking part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.

As many as one million people could flood the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands have already poured into the capital on Saturday to take part in the Put it to the People march.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable joins the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and mayor of London Sadiq Khan join the march (Aaron Chown/PA)

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Park Lane before they take part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

Creative signs were on show again (Yui Mok/PA)

The mood of the crowd early on was high-spirited (Yui Mok/PA)

Unusual modes of transport were also on show as they came in their thousands (Aaron Chown/PA)

The day’s activities were kicked off by the unfurling of a large banner on Westminster Bridge that read “Love socialism, hate Brexit”.

People of all ages from all walks of life joined the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

This protester captures how cheesed off she is with Brexit in one handy placard (Yui Mok/PA)

An anti-Brexit banner is unfurled from Westminster Bridge before a People’s Vote March in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Anti-Brexit protests have taken part in Spain – here, a woman demonstrates in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid (AP)

Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest before they set off from Linby in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29.

Mr Farage said Theresa May had betrayed the country and led it to a state of national humiliation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage arrived on Saturday morning to be greeted with cheers by around 200 marchers, who had gathered in car park of the Horse and Groom pub in the village of Linby.

Many on the march with Mr Farage see recent events in Westminster as a betrayal of the Brexit vote (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage posed for photos during the lunch break (Joe Giddens/PA)