Rumours of a coup against Prime Minister Theresa May make headlines in Sunday’s papers alongside reports from the march against Brexit.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that cabinet ministers have been told to tell Mrs May “it’s time to go” by former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, while Brexiteer Steve Baker said ministers should “act now”.

The Sunday Telegraph carries a similar story on its front page with the headline 'Cabinet told to oust May'.

The Mail on Sunday carries a similar story, reporting that Mrs May could be “ousted” from power “within days”.

The Mail on Sunday carries the headline "Cabinet coup: PM told she must go".

The Observer leads with the anti-Brexit march in London with crowds estimated at being more than a million-strong, while the Independent says the protest adds fuel to the fire of those calling for a new referendum.

The Independent's headline reads "Now give us the FINAL SAY".

The Sunday Mirror reports that so-called speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will return to the UK to face justice after fleeing to Georgia.

The Sunday Mirror's headline is "Speedboat killer: I'll go back to UK".

The Sunday People claims that the victim of disgraced footballer Adam Johnson has been targeted by online trolls.

The Sunday People's headline reads "Trolls target footie paedo victim".

And the Sunday Express says Britain is facing another election, with the Prime Minister reported to be worried about calling a “divisive vote”.