An investigation is under way after a man died from his injuries in Greenock.

Police were called at around 5:45am on Sunday to a property in Nelson Street, where the man was discovered to be badly hurt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers treating the death as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem examination is to be held in order to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have indicated that their enquiries are at an early stage, with a report due to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.