They may not receive the same prizes and adulation as the best-in-show champion at Crufts but the kings and queens of the Furbabies doggy pageant are no less pampered pooches.

Dozens of pups gathered in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, in their fairy wings and princess dresses for what organisers believe is the first show of its kind in the north of England.

A pampered pooch struts its stuff (Danny Lawson/PA)

Entries for Sunday’s fun dog show came in all shapes and sizes – pedigree and very non-pedigree – to parade in their costumes in the local social club.

Dogs and their owners came from across the north of England and the Midlands to compete for their tiaras and crowns, all the while raising cash for the All Dogs Rescue charity.