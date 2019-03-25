US president Donald Trump has directed the American military to support relief efforts to help Mozambique after the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai.

The US Africa Command (Africom) confirmed the move three days after Mozambique’s government made a formal request to the international community for aid.

The southern African nation earlier declared a national disaster as its president Filipe Nyusi said deaths from the cyclone could reach 1,000. The confirmed death toll is now approaching 450.

Families displaced by Cyclone Idai, eat lunch at the Samora Machel Secondary School (AP)

The US statement said Africom provides disaster relief “when it has unique capabilities that can be utilised in the US Government’s response”.

It said the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa will lead the US military efforts and that its initial assessments have begun at the scene of the disaster.