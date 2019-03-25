An investigation has been launched following the death of a pensioner in a house fire.

Firefighters were called to an address in Mundy Street in Derby at 10.38am on Monday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A woman in her mid-70s died as a result of injuries she suffered in the fire.

Tragically a lady has died in a house fire on Mundy Street, Derby. Firefighters were called to attend at 10.38am this morning. Our thoughts & sympathy are extended to the family & friends of the deceased at this distressing time. A fire investigation into the cause is underway. — Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (@DerbyshireFRS) March 25, 2019

The fire service said a joint investigation with Derbyshire Police had been launched to establish the cause of the blaze.

Crews from Nottingham Road, Ascot Drive and Kingsway attended the fire and remain on scene, a spokeswoman added.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called at around 10.40am this morning to assist our colleagues in the fire service at a fatal house fire on Mundy Street, Derby.

“Our officers remain on scene, and we will be working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire.”