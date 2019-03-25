Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a post in Malibu, California, around 8pm on Sunday.

The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was not injured.

Actor Michael Madsen (Joel Ryan/PA)

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest.

His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available.

He was released from jail on Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.