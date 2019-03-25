An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a van on a city street.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Charleston Drive near to Etive Gardens in Dundee at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Police said the schoolboy suffered serious leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Police said investigations are under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened and appealed for information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2434 of March 25 or speak to any police officer.