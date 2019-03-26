Press Association photographers had a successful night at the Picture Editors’ Guild Awards in London on Monday.
Yui Mok was named Iconic Images Royal Photographer of the Year, and Scotland-based Jane Barlow took the Genesis Imaging Regional Photographer of the Year title.
There was double success for Danny Lawson, scooping both the Fixation News Photographer of the Year and Shutterstock Press Photographer of the Year awards.
Hundreds of photographers submitted more than 4,000 images, which were judged by a panel of industry experts.
PA Group picture editor Martin Keene said: “These awards are a tribute to the tremendous skill and commitment of our photographers and the breadth of our coverage.”