Press Association photographers had a successful night at the Picture Editors’ Guild Awards in London on Monday.

Yui Mok was named Iconic Images Royal Photographer of the Year, and Scotland-based Jane Barlow took the Genesis Imaging Regional Photographer of the Year title.

There was double success for Danny Lawson, scooping both the Fixation News Photographer of the Year and Shutterstock Press Photographer of the Year awards.

Hundreds of photographers submitted more than 4,000 images, which were judged by a panel of industry experts.

PA Group picture editor Martin Keene said: “These awards are a tribute to the tremendous skill and commitment of our photographers and the breadth of our coverage.”

Danny Lawson

Firefighters tackle a wildfire on Winter Hill near Bolton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pope Francis arrives to attend the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Phoenix Park in Dublin (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on a climbing wall during a visit to Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry (Danny Lawson/PA)

A supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yui Mok

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank (Yui Mok/PA)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George’s Chapel (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen sitting next to Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn’s catwalk show at London Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall visits the Garden Museum to view a British Flowers Week exhibition (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

Jane Barlow

A new artwork depicting Prime Minister Theresa May by street artist The Pink Bear Rebel in the West End of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

A view through the falling snow looking down the Croft-an-Righ in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati, who was facing extradition to Spain, gestures as she stands alongside her lawyer Aamer Anwar (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses by the letter N during day two of the SNP autumn conference in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Anstruther RNLI get together for practice drills and exercises at the lifeboat station (Jane Barlow/PA)