Two women have been arrested after £52,000 worth of drugs was recovered from a vehicle on the A96.

Police stopped the vehicle near Inverurie around 6.30pm on Monday and found cocaine and heroin.

The women, aged 26 and 52, from Moray, were arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

A report has also been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

DC Kim Duncan said: “Thankfully, a significant amount of illegal drugs have been removed as a result of this action.

“Tackling the misuse of drugs in the North East cannot happen without the support and intelligence from the public and I would urge you to continue letting us know your concerns by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”