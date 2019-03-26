The father of a missing eight-year-old boy had previously abducted him from his mother, a court has heard.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo has not been seen since he was collected by his father, Rafael Jurado-Cabello, on the morning of March 2.

During a hearing at Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre, it emerged that Mr Jurado-Cabello had previously abducted the boy.

Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, failed to return Angelo home after a visit during the school half-term holiday in February 2017.

Angelo with his mother (Family handout/PA)

Angelo’s mother, Karol Marmolejo, applied to Bristol Family Court on February 27 that year – with Mr Jurado-Cabello insisting she had consented to her son moving to Spain.

In a case summary provided to the media, Julia Belyavin, representing Ms Marmolejo, said this was not correct.

“Unbeknownst to the mother, the father had enrolled Angelo in a school in Spain and taken him to see a psychologist,” she said.

“He also lodged a criminal complaint against the mother in Spain and also began a case in the Spanish Family Court seeking orders that Angelo should live with him there.

“The mother had to issue further court proceedings in Spain in order to bring those proceedings to a conclusion.”

[EN] Angelo and Mom! Karol Marmolejo.It has been 14 days since we have not had any news from Angelo! Posted by Missing Angelo on Saturday, March 16, 2019

In March 2017, Angelo was returned to his mother in Bristol by his father.

Bristol Family Court obtained reports on the case and conducted a hearing in August 2017 to determine who Angelo should live with.

It found that there had been no agreement that Angelo should move to Spain and that Mr Jurado-Cabello had lied about this to courts in England and Spain.

“In addition, the court found that the father had embarked on a deliberate campaign to alienate Angelo from his mother and that he could not meet Angelo’s emotional needs,” Ms Belyavin said.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo (Family handout/PA)

As a result of this, Mr Jurado-Cabello’s contact with Angelo was restricted and observed, with a translator present.

Following further court hearings, the father’s contact with Angelo became less restricted and increased in duration.

In February this year, the court made an order confirming that Angelo should live with his mother and spend time with his father.

Mr Jurado-Cabello’s contact was extended to visits of six hours and some overnight stays in the future.

He was not allowed to take Angelo out of Bristol at first, then – once visits were longer in duration – they had to remain within England and Wales.

We're treating the inquiry into #missing eight-year-old #Bristol boy Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo as child abduction…. Posted by Avon and Somerset Police on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

The father was banned from buying travel documents for his son and was required to surrender his passport and Spanish identity card at the start of each visit.

But during the first visit after the case concluded, he failed to return Angelo at 5.30pm and has not been seen since.

Police are understood to be viewing the case as a pre-planned abduction, the solicitor said.

On March 11, the court ordered Mr Jurado-Cabello to immediately return his son to Ms Marmolejo.

This order has been sent to Mr Jurado-Cabello by all known email addresses but he has not responded and Angelo remains missing.

“The mother, who this court has found to be a good mother who prioritises her son’s needs, is desperately concerned for the welfare of her son and distraught that he has been abducted for a second time,” Ms Belyavin said.

“She urges anyone who has any information about Mr Jurado-Cabello’s whereabouts to contact the police or this court as a matter of urgency.”