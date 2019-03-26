Dramatic footage of a motorway pile-up has been released to highlight the danger of driving too close to the vehicle in front.

The video shows several cars having to brake sharply before one is struck from behind by a lorry.

A Highways England patrol vehicle captured the clip on the M6 in Cheshire.

The Government-owned company’s head of road safety Richard Leonard said: “This footage is a startling reminder about the dangers of driving too closely to the vehicle in front.

“It clearly shows that if you get too close to the car in front, you won’t be able to react and stop in time if they suddenly brake.

We launched our 'Space Invaders' campaign last year to raise awareness about the dangers of tailgating. 87% of drivers say they've experienced or witnessed it. #StaySafeStayBack pic.twitter.com/ahb6TRtDkR — Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) February 11, 2019

“We also know that tailgating makes the driver in front feel targeted and victimised, distracting their attention from the road ahead and making them more likely to make a mistake.

“It is intimidating and frightening if you’re on the receiving end. If that leads to a collision, then people in both vehicles could end up seriously injured or killed.

“We want everyone to get home safe and well.”