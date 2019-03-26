A teenager has been slashed in the face in north London just metres from a police station.

The Metropolitan Police said a boy, believed to be aged 17, received a slash wound to his face at about 6.05pm on High Road, Tottenham.

The alleged attack is said by police to have taken place by a Betfred shop.

Police cordons have been set up (Tony Diver/PA)

Blood splatters were being cleaned from the pavement outside a taxi office opposite Tottenham Police Station, around 160 metres down the road, on Tuesday evening.

Cordons have been set up at both locations.

An officer at the scene said a man had received facial injuries after “an altercation between two young groups,” and that the two cordons were linked.

The boy was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service staff, who assessed the injury to be non life-threatening, and taken to an east London hospital.

No arrests have been made.

It comes as another teenager received multiple stab wounds in south-east London earlier on Tuesday.

A male, believed to be aged 18, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening after the incident in Thyme Close, Blackheath, at around 3.24pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.