A £200,000 McLaren 650S was among nearly 350 prestige cars clamped or impounded in the UK last year, new figures show.

The supercar was taken out of use because it was untaxed, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said.

Porsche cars were the most common high-value brand to fall foul of the rules, with 199 clamped or impounded.

Among the other luxury car makes to suffer from the same action in 2018 were Maserati (23 cars), Bentley (20 cars), Rolls-Royce (eight cars) and Hummer (one car).

The DVLA has the power to clamp or remove a car if Vehicle Excise Duty has not been paid.

This action was taken against a total of 133,000 vehicles last year.

DVLA senior enforcement leader Bethan Beasley said: “These figures show that it doesn’t matter what type of vehicle you own, whether it’s a sports car, motorhome or even a bus – if you don’t tax it, we’ll clamp it.

“It’s never been easier to tax your car. It’s just a few clicks to do it online and you can do it 24 hours a day. Don’t take the risk – it just isn’t worth it.”