Brexit, a Fleet Street burglary and automatic speed limits all make the front pages on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that Theresa May is under pressure to set out a timetable for her departure from Downing Street to secure the support of leading Brexiteers including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 27 March 2019: May under pressure to step aside to secure backing for Brexit deal￼ pic.twitter.com/rQqqNMY3lm — The Guardian (@guardian) March 26, 2019

Writing for the Daily Mail, Mr Rees-Mogg, the chair of the European Research Group, said he was ready to back Mrs May’s deal so long as it wins the support of the DUP.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister will be urged by her own MPs to name the date of her departure, with Mr Johnson also hinting that he could be persuaded to back the deal if Mrs May agreed to quit.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'Tories tell May to set her exit date today' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mY5pDkV0A2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 26, 2019

Meanwhile, supporters of the PM have accused her critics of sexism over the push to force her out of Downing Street, the i reports.

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Meddling EU is still telling us what to do”, and reports on plans approved by the European Commission to fit speed limiters to all new cars.

In tomorrow's @Daily_Express – Meddling EU is still telling us what to do #Brexit– Secrets of Shirley Ballas' bedroom laid bare– Call to ban racists fans after England vs Montenegro clash #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Gul3YuBrXX — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 26, 2019

The Times leads on the same story and says the devices will make sure cars automatically keep to the speed limit.

The Times 27/3/2019Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand beside a life-size statue of late singer and songwriter John Lennon, in Havana, Cuba March 26, 2019. Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #gettyimages @thetimes pic.twitter.com/cT4UajlEc9 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 26, 2019

The Daily Mirror calls it “the end of speeding”, and says the rule is set to be adopted by the UK whatever the outcome of Brexit.

In other news, The Sun reports that raiders stole an estimated £1 million of goods from a jeweller’s in London’s Fleet Street.

The Financial Times leads on a report into the collapse of a savings scheme.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 27 March https://t.co/acOuz3m2tb pic.twitter.com/GslpGfVAAF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 26, 2019

And the Metro says a developer has been condemned over the “segregation” of rich and poor children into separate playgrounds on a housing estate.