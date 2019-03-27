Cat Stevens will be among the performers at a memorial concert to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack, it has been announced.

The British singer-songwriter – himself a Muslim and also known as Yusuf Islam – will perform at the event on March 29, Christchurch City Council said.

He will be joined by New Zealand artists Marlon Williams, Maisey Rika, Hollie Smith and Teeks.

The concert will be live-streamed around the world, organisers said.

Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, will perform at a concert dedicated to the New Zealand mosque shooting victims (PA)

It comes after 50 people were killed in what New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern described as a terrorist attack on two mosques on March 15.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 5.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said Friday’s concert, held in conjunction with the city’s Muslim community, would bring people together.

She added: “The outpouring of love and support shown to our Muslim brothers and sisters has been heartfelt and it has been received in the spirit in which it has been offered.

Jacinda Ardern described the mosque shooting as a terrorist attack (Vincent Thian/AP)

“It is in coming together as one, standing shoulder to shoulder, that gives expression to this unity and that’s what will see us through.”

London-born Stevens, 70, was born Steven Demetre Georgiou. His hit albums include Tea for the Tillerman (1970), Teaser And The Firecat (1971) and Catch Bull At Four (1972).

He converted to Islam in 1977 and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam. He went on a hiatus from music in 1979 to devote himself to religion.

Stevens returned to music in 2006 with the album An Other Cup.