Police said they have dealt with a lorry driver who was caught on camera reversing into the path of oncoming traffic on a busy dual carriageway.

The Humberside Police Roads Policing Section published the footage of the HGV on Twitter on Tuesday with the comment “#gobsmacked”.

The film shows vehicles swerving to avoid a collision as the lorry reversed across a slip road and on to the 70mph road, near Barton-upon-Humber, North Lincolnshire.

The incident happened at 8.05am on Tuesday at the junction of the A1077 and the A15, near to the Humber Bridge.

Police, tweeting on the Humber Roads Police account, said: “At Barton interchange this HGV was sighted reversing across the on slip junction A1077. Unbelievably the HGV then began to reverse in lane 1 A15 towards oncoming vehicles. This manner of driving will be dealt with. Thanks to @humberbridge staff #gobsmacked”

In a later tweet, police said the driver had been stopped on the Humber Bridge.

They said: “The driver was stopped at the toll booth and dealt with.”

Replies to the police tweet described the driving as “unbelievable” and “horrifying”.