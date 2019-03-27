A French pilot who is remembered as a hero for his actions in the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane to Uganda’s Entebbe airport has died at the age of 95.

Michel Bacos was awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest decoration, for refusing to leave the passengers after the plane was hijacked and grounded.

Some 110 hostages were held in the airport terminal for nearly a week by seven pro-Palestinian hijackers before Israeli commandos freed them.

The control tower at Entebbe airport (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said in a statement that Mr Bacos died on Tuesday in the southern French city.

“By refusing with bravery to quit in the face of anti-Semitism and barbary, he honoured France,” Mr Estrosi said.

Four hostages were killed along with the terrorists.