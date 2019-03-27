Jeremy Corbyn is going on regular runs to keep him in shape for becoming prime minister.

Labour sources confirmed the party leader goes on “multiple” runs of 5km to 7km each week, as well as cycling, going to the gym and working on his allotment.

They said Mr Corbyn had always made a point of keeping fit and had taken steps to ensure his exercise regime has been maintained since becoming Labour leader in 2015.

Pro-Corbyn website Skwawkbox said the Labour leader was “preparing for the demands of office with regular 15km runs” and quoted a party insider as saying “a lot of his staff get worn out just thinking about it”.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “He cycles, he runs, he goes to the gym.

“He does multiple regular weekly runs which would range between five and seven kilometres.”

Jeremy Corbyn is a keen cyclist (John Stillwell/PA)

Asked if Mr Corbyn was exercising more in preparation for the rigours of an imminent general election campaign, a party source said: “He has always been very active but since he has been doing this job, he’s made sure to (keep that up).”

He joked: “The preparations for Government are extensive and comprehensive.”