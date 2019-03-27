Prime Minister Theresa May has told Conservative MPs she “will not stand in the way” of the party having new leadership for the second phase of Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May told the 1922 Committee: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”

The move came ahead of MPs staging a series of “indicative votes” on alternatives to the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan.

Here’s the latest from Westminster:

6.25pm

6.17pm

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament after announcing she will not remain in post for the next phase of Brexit negotiations (Victoria Jones/PA)

6.16pm

Tory MP Anne Marie Morris, a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, said Mrs May’s announcement would not be enough to persuade her to back her deal.

“I am deeply frustrated. It is not going to do the country any good. While most of us feel she is not the right person to lead this country, she is only going to go if her deal passes,” she told the BBC Radio 4 PM programme.

“My concern is that too many people will see the prize of Theresa going as enough to sway things. I am certainly voting against this deal.”

6.15pm

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Brexit is not about Theresa May’s future, it is about all our futures – and nothing the Prime Minister says about her position changes the fact that her deal is a profoundly bad one.

“For Scotland, this raises the prospect of being shackled to a disastrous Brexit driven by a Tory party lurching even further to the right, with a Brexiteer PM in charge – further reinforcing the case for our country taking its future into its own hands.”

6.13pm

Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said Theresa May had been “dignified and honest”.

Prime Minister gave a dignified and honest speech at the 1922. She cares deeply about our country and is a patriot. People must now support the deal and move us forward. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 27, 2019

6.10pm

Back in the Commons, Tory MP Nicky Morgan said she would vote for the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement if and when it came back to the House.

She stressed the need for compromise, saying MPs should be voting for what they could countenance not their preferred option, adding: “If we stay in our silos and our trenches… we will as a House not find a way through this.”

She spoke of her support for Common Market 2.0, adding there are alternative arrangements that can be secured to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper said the “thoughtful” and “considered” debate was the one that “we should have been having two years ago”.

Constituents she said were feeling deeply frustrated and let down. Speaking in favour of the customs union amendment, she added: “It’s also something I think can be the basis of finding consensus and building agreement.”

She said: “Unless clear consensus can be built, the public consent or public vote will be needed through a General Election or referendum otherwise it will not last.”

6.08pm

Labour MP David Lammy reiterated calls for a new referendum.

It is right that Theresa May goes, but this just raised the stakes even higher. The choice the country now faces is stark: a future relationship negotiated by a hard right PM chosen by Tory activists, or Remaining in the EU. The public must get to decide #PutItToThePeople https://t.co/5D3AMJCRfX — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 27, 2019

6.06pm

6.05pm

Conservative former minister Stephen Crabb tweeted: “Given the crap over the last few days PM spoke with remarkable dignity at 1922 mtg. Perhaps time now for ERG to consider disbanding. Time to get back to being one Conservative Party with one leader, one chief whip etc.”

6.03pm

Theresa May told the 1922 Committee meeting: “This has been a testing time for our country and our party. We’re nearly there. We’re almost ready to start a new chapter and build that brighter future.

“But before we can do that, we have to finish the job in hand.”

6pm

Labour’s Peter Kyle, whose amendment proposing a confirmatory referendum will be voted on by MPs tonight, said the situation was “sickening”.

MPs owe it to future generations to vote on the deal with them in mind, not based on whether the PM will be in office a few days fewer. It’s unimaginable that people are gambling with our economy in the hope it helps their chances of a promotion. It’s sickening — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) March 27, 2019

But Scottish Secretary David Mundell said Theresa May was driven by a “sense of duty and public service”.

PM is driven by a sense of duty and public service. Her decision today reflects again her putting the national interest ahead of personal interest. She remains determined to secure our departure from the EU on an orderly basis and will have my full support in doing so. — David Mundell (@DavidMundellDCT) March 27, 2019

Conservative MP Nicholas Soames also praised the Prime Minister.

Commanding brave Speech by @theresa_may at the 1922 Committee. Party rowed inbehind her #FridayBigDay — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) March 27, 2019

5.56pm

Mrs May told the 1922 Committee: “I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that.

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won’t – I hear what you are saying.

“But we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit.

She added: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

“I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”

5.47pm

There was applause and more banging of tables as the PM left the meeting.

5.37pm

If Brexit ends up being forced through on the basis of a deal no one supports – indeed a deal so bad that the PM has to promise to resign to get it through – it will make an already bad project even worse. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 27, 2019

5.33pm

Anna Soubry criticised the news the PM’s deal may be backed in return for her standing down.

So hard Brexiteers will vote for the PMs “deal” not because it’s good for our country and the right thing to do – not even because it delivers Brexit but because it gets rid of the PM #Shameful https://t.co/rZxaFCPgHS — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 27, 2019

5.31pm

Theresa May has told Tory MPs “she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations”, MP James Cartlidge said as he left a meeting of the 1922 Committee in Westminster.

Mr Cartlidge said: “My recollection is that she said she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations, the implication being that once the Withdrawal Agreement has passed, she would make way for someone else.”

5.18pm

More protesters started to gather outside Parliament ahead of the indicative votes (Victoria Jones/PA)

5.15pm

Tory Brexiteer Marcus Fysh (Yeovil) said his option would provide a back-up if the UK crashed out without a deal but “doesn’t prejudice what the future relationship is with the EU” and “honours the referendum and the manifesto”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber) said his party would be voting for revoking Article 50 or a People’s Vote because “there is no such thing as a good Brexit and it must be stopped”.

He said: “We must act to protect the interests of our citizens, our communities and our nations… Revocation may be the only thing to get us out of this mess.”

5.11pm

A Brexit protester dressed as Charlie Chaplin demonstrates in Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

5.09pm

Theresa May’s arrival at the Tory 1922 Committee prompted the traditional banging of tables.

The Prime Minister was addressing the private meeting in a packed committee room in the Palace of Westminster.

4.56pm

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay criticised the amendments brought forward, saying none of them delivered the same benefits as the Prime Minister’s deal which, he said, remains the best option.

Mr Barclay said: “What we see from the amendments before the house is a range of sub-optimal solutions which either don’t deliver on the referendum result or do so in a way that doesn’t deliver the benefits of the Prime Minister’s deal.

“That is why the Prime Minister’s deal remains the best way of meeting the biggest vote in our history, delivering on that referendum result, and doing so in a way that is best for protecting business.”

4.38pm

Government plans for tariff-free movement of goods across the Irish border into Northern Ireland after a no-deal Brexit could be legally challenged, the Environment Secretary has said.

Michael Gove said Northern Ireland’s agriculture and food industries could be at a “significant” disadvantage if Britain leaves Europe under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The Government plans to allow free trade on certain goods moving into Northern Ireland from Ireland as part of its no-deal measures.

But Mr Gove told the environment select committee that could be open to a legal challenge because it would not apply to other countries.

4.32pm

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told MPs a motion to enable the Commons to sit on Friday is to be tabled by the Government as it bids to secure approval for its Brexit deal.

He said: “In order to maximise our ability to secure that approval the Government will, later today, table a motion for the House to sit this Friday.

“This will be taken as the last order of business tomorrow and (Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom) will confirm business for Friday in her business statement tomorrow morning.

“While I appreciate it may cause some inconvenience, I hope all members would agree that it’s better to have it and to not need it, than to need it and not have it.”

4.28pm

The Archbishop of Canterbury had weighed into the Brexit debate earlier on Wednesday when he tweeted about respecting MPs.

Reconciliation is less about agreeing than about finding out how to disagree well. We must respect the vote of the people and unite our country #hopefilledfuture — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) March 27, 2019

4.21pm

Government source on John Bercow's latest MV3 intervention: "Making it up as he goes along." — David Hughes (@DavidHughesPA) March 27, 2019

4.20pm

Commons Speaker John Bercow has infuriated the Government after saying he will not accept a third meaningful vote being brought forward this week without substantial changes.

A Government source said the Speaker was “making it up as he goes along”.

Downing Street was caught off guard by the Speaker’s comments and his decision that a “notwithstanding motion” – which would allow MPs to vote on disregarding conventions – would not be accepted.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I, for one, was not aware of that in advance, so there isn’t anything I can add at the moment.”

Asked if the vote would be allowed to be brought back, the spokesman said: “As he made clear himself it is a matter for the Speaker. He will determine that.”

4.18pm

4.16pm

Speaking in favour of Common market 2.0, Tory Nick Boles (Grantham and Stamford) said he wanted to make the case for “compromise”.

He said: “Not as something cowardly but as something courageous. In a divided country and a divided parliament, finding and sustaining a compromise that most people can support is a noble endeavour.

“After years of paralysing conflict we have moral duty to open our minds this afternoon and reach for a compromise that will allow us to put the interminable Brexit row behind us.”

He added: “The great strength of the Common market 2.0 proposal relative to all other Brexit compromises is that it offers something important and valuable to everyone and every party in this House.”

Mr Boles added MPs would be asked in years to come: “Did you stand up and lead, did you step forward to help reunite our country, or did you hang back in your party trench, waiting to be told what to do and where to go?

“I have already made my choice at the cost of my future career in this House, it is now time for others to choose.”

4.14pm

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) set out Amendment D, which proposes a Common market 2.0 model.

He said: “This really is five minutes to midnight for this parliament, for this Government and for this country.

“We desperately need to find a way out of this mess. Our country has spent two years tied up in knots by the Prime Minister’s incompatible red lines which offered such a narrow interpretation of the referendum result.

“A 52-48 vote was certainly not an instruction for a disastrous no-deal, or a hard Canada-style job-destroying Brexit. It was an instruction to move house but to stay in the same neighbourhood.”

Mr Kinnock said the model proposed in Amendment D respected the referendum without “wrecking the economy”.

“It is worth remembering what Nigel Farage told a Question Time audience in 2016. ‘I hear people say’ he said, ‘wouldn’t it be terrible if we were like Norway or Switzerland. Really? They are rich, they are happy and they are self-governing countries’.”

Mr Kinnock said the common market 2.0 model would retain access to the single market with minimal renegotiation, avoiding what he said is the “forest of unicorns and rainbows” proposed by Eurosceptics.

4.10pm

Here’s the moment the result of the vote was announced:

4.02pm

Tory MP John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) said: “There are too many wild predictions flying around this place when really the argument or the discussion should be based on economic reality.

“And I would go one stage further. By introducing a fair and controlled immigration policy, wages will rise faster in this country than if this immigration policy was not in place.”

Mr Baron added: “I would suggest to the House that scare stories that somehow we are all headed for doom and gloom, that goods will no longer transverse customs unions, trading blocs around the world, they already do that, is very wide of the mark.”

He continued: “I appeal to the house for rational consideration with regards to no-deal. I know there are a lot of scare stories out there, but this is a repeat of 2016. Those scare stories were wrong then, they are wrong now.

“Let’s have a note of optimism about this country, a note of optimism about the capability of this country.

“Let’s back this country and if we can’t get a good deal, then let’s actually get back to economic reality and realise we already trade profitably with the majority of the world’s GDP outside the EU on WTO terms, there is no reason we can’t trade within the EU on such terms.”

3.54pm

Speaker John Bercow said he will not accept a third meaningful vote being brought forward this week without substantial changes.

He said: “I understand the Government may be thinking about bringing a third meaningful vote before the House either tomorrow or even on Friday, if the House opts to sit that day.

“Therefore, in order there should be no misunderstanding, I wish to make clear that I do expect the Government to meet the test of change.

“They should not seek to circumvent my ruling by means of tabling either a notwithstanding or a paving motion – the tabling office has been instructed no such motion would be accepted.”

3.40pm

John Bercow selected just eight out of the 16 Brexit options tabled by MPs for a vote, turning down proposals to demand a unilateral right to leave the Northern Irish “backstop” or to require automatic revocation of Article 50 if no deal is reached.

He did not select the Malthouse Compromise Plan A drawn up by backbenchers from Leave and Remain wings of the Tory Party, which would have implemented Theresa May’s deal with the backstop replaced by alternative arrangements.

3.35pm

John Bercow announced that eight of the 16 Brexit alternative proposals are to be considered as part of the indicative vote process (House of Commons/PA)

3.30pm

MPs have supported the arrangements for the indicative vote process by 331 votes to 287, majority 44.

Speaker John Bercow has selected eight of the 16 Brexit alternative proposals to be considered.

