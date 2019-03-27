The Duke of Sussex is to pay a visit to the YMCA to meet organisations supporting the mental health of teenagers and young adults.
Father-to-be Harry, whose wife the Duchess of Sussex is counting down to her due date, will carry out the solo visit on April 3.
The duke, who is awaiting the arrival of his baby in the next few weeks, will also meet young children and parents who use the community nursery based at YMCA South Ealing in London.
The duke will see how the YMCA is supporting young people in the area, and join a roundtable discussion convened by the Royal Foundation’s campaign Heads Together.
YMCA South Ealing is part of YMCA St Paul’s Group, which provides services across south west, south and east London, and is one of the largest YMCAs in Europe.
The South Ealing association provides supported housing for 150 young people who are having to deal with issues such as homelessness, mental illness, recovering from substance misuse or fleeing domestic violence.
Harry will meet some of the residents who live in the accommodation, along with those involved in the YMCA’s Mental Health Champions programme.
The visit is part of Harry’s ongoing work to promote greater openness around mental health, Kensington Palace said.