Stacey Abrams has made clear that she has no plans to join Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as his running mate if the former vice president enters the race for the White House.

Ms Abrams told hosts of ABC’s The View on Wednesday: “You don’t run for second place.”

Stacey Abrams (John Amis/AP)

Ms Abrams, who is from Georgia and ran unsuccessfully to be that state’s governor last year, added that if she joins the 2020 White House chase it will be on her own.

Rumours circulated after a recent meeting between Mr Biden and Ms Abrams that the former vice president was contemplating asking Ms Abrams to form a joint ticket with him at the outset of his campaign.

A Biden spokesman denied that any deal with Ms Abrams had been offered.

Joe Biden has not yet announced if he will run (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Mr Biden is a 76-year-old white man and political veteran.

Ms Abrams is a 45-year-old black woman and a rising Democratic star.

Mr Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, has not announced whether he will make a third run for the presidency.