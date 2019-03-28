Theresa May features on the front of almost every national newspaper on Thursday after she promised to stand down as Prime Minister for the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

The Daily Telegraph runs with the headline: “May falls on her sword”, and reports that her move was a last-ditch attempt to persuade MPs to back her Brexit deal.

In a highly charged speech, Mrs May told Tory MPs she accepted they wanted new leadership to negotiate Britain’s future relationship with the EU, The Times says.

The Daily Mail questions whether her “sacrifice” will be in vain after the Democratic Unionist Party said it would not support the Government if it tables a fresh “meaningful vote”.

The Sun brands it “Therexit”, while the Daily Express says her offer was a “selfless gesture” and a “valiant attempt to break the Brexit deadlock”.

Thursday’s EXPRESS: What more does she have to do? #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/H4A1d4ficd — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 27, 2019

The Financial Times reports that Mrs May had “gambled” her premiership on a last-gasp attempt to win support for her deal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, latest UK edition, Thursday 28 March https://t.co/TIrq09xgiG pic.twitter.com/40KInQpmEv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror describes chaos in the Commons after MPs rejected all eight alternative options for Brexit.

The Guardian runs with the headline: “Parliament finally has its say: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No.”

Guardian front page, Thursday 28 March 2019: Parliament finally has its say: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No pic.twitter.com/F21ltmOu1K — The Guardian (@guardian) March 27, 2019

A snap election or a long Brexit delay are looking more likely, the i reports.

And the Metro says Boris Johnson responded to the PM’s announcement by declaring he would back her agreement.