The number of jobs advertised in Edinburgh has surged 80% in two years, according to new analysis.

There has also been a rise in the number of people applying for jobs in Scotland’s capital, increasing around 36% from 178,584 in 2016 to 242,089 in 2018.

Figures from job platform Totaljobs showed that the number of posts advertised rose 80% from 13,304 in 2016 to 23,943 in 2018.

Roles in the transport and logistics sector were most in demand, followed by sales and IT.

Totaljobs said the new figures show the city is a growing employment hotspot, competing with London.

Martin Talbot, director at Totaljobs, said: “There is a thriving jobs market in Edinburgh with a huge number of opportunities not only for jobseekers in the area but also those considering relocating for work.

“It has been great to see the impact of big investment in the area, like the transformational development of Edinburgh St James, helping to spur on the jobs market in the city.

“Business growth has meant the rise in vacancies outpaces applications, so there’s a wide range of roles available for talent in Edinburgh, meaning employers need to ensure they stand out from the crowd when it comes to recruitment.”

Totaljobs research also found that 53% of Londoners would accept a lower salary to relocate to a new city if it meant a better quality of life, compared to only 33% of those in Edinburgh.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn MSP said: “The increase in employment opportunities in Edinburgh is a welcome statistic.

“With sustained investment in the city, cross-sector opportunities and combined with Scotland’s overall strong labour market, which has now seen a lower unemployment rate than the UK for the sixth month in a row, Edinburgh is well-placed to continue to attract new talent.”