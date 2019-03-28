Pioneering Soviet-era cosmonaut Valery Bykovsky, who made the first of his three flights to space in 1963, has died at age 84, Russia’s space agency said.

Roscosmos said Mr Bykovsky died on Wednesday, but it did not state a cause of death.

27 марта на 85 году ушел из жизни летчик-космонавт, дважды Герой Советского Союза, полковник Валерий Быковский — https://t.co/MVhoiXN1hF Роскосмос соболезнуют родным и близким Валерия Федоровича… pic.twitter.com/bIkHmALyUB — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) March 27, 2019

Mr Bykovsky was one of 20 Soviet military pilots in the first group picked to prepare for space. He first flew to space in June 1963 as a member of the Vostok-5 crew.

He underwent training for a moon mission before the United States won the race to the moon and the Soviet Union cancelled its plans to go there.

Mr Bykovsky made his second space flight in 1976 and his third in 1978. He spent nearly 21 days in orbit in all.