A shop worker has been assaulted by a masked man wielding a blade during a “terrifying” attempted robbery.

The suspect walked into the the store in South Lanarkshire wearing a balaclava, produced a knife and assaulted the 40-year-old female member of staff, demanding money.

Another woman was working in the My Local Store in Cedar Drive, East Kilbride, during the incident at about 7.10pm on Wednesday.

He then left the store empty-handed and made off along Cedar Drive in the direction of St Andrew’s Methodist Church.

Detective Constable Craig Jolly from Cambuslang CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the two women working in the store and thankfully nobody was left seriously injured or requiring hospital treatment.

“This despicable individual must be caught and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Cedar Drive yesterday evening to consider whether they saw anything suspicious or noticed a man matching the above description making off from the scene.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.”

The man is described as wearing a balaclava, a black bomber-style jacket with a fluorescent green zip and grey jogging bottoms.

He was also carrying a black rucksack.