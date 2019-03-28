Police in Australia set off a panic when they closed down a Melbourne railway station after a street entertainer’s instrument was mistaken for a rifle.

Commuters described panic at Melbourne’s Flagstaff Station when police in body armour carrying assault rifles stopped a train during morning rush hour.

Terrified passengers were in tears and phoned relatives to tell them they were loved.

Police said a passenger reported busker Will Austin behaving suspiciously on a train as he performed breathing exercises in preparation for playing his didgeridoo, a polished-wood indigenous wind instrument which he carried in a bag mistakenly described to police as a rifle case.

Victoria Police is responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station. Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/i1OZp2y08c — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 27, 2019

Mr Austin said he was stopped by police after he got off the train at the station.

He was concentrating on his smart phone at the time.

“Everyone was running and I probably looked pretty suspicious, I suppose, just waltzing around and slowly walking out of Flagstaff and I think that’s where police stopped me,” Mr Austin told reporters.

“A few police officers approached me, they kind of chased after me to catch up because I was on my way, but one requested to look in my bag,” he added.

Victoria state police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said no firearm was found and the train was allowed to proceed.

Train passenger Sarsha Vadocz said she was unconcerned at first when the train stopped for five minutes at the station.

Then someone yelled there was a gunman on the train and passengers dived to the floor.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage in relation to the earlier incident at Flagstaff today. No offence was detected and there will be no further police action. pic.twitter.com/PxrXPdEmnA — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 27, 2019

“There were fully armed officers outside and they were screaming at everyone: ‘Get back on the train. Don’t get out’,” Ms Vadocz told Ten Network television.

“The woman next me, she was really upset. She was really in hysterics.”

“It’s funny to look back on now, but at the time it was pretty scary for everyone involved,” she added.