Theresa May has indicated her intention to stand down before the next round of Brexit talks – but there are a number of key milestones she could pass before the end of her premiership.

– May 29 2019: The date on which Theresa May clocks up more days as prime minister than Gordon Brown. The Labour leader spent two years and 318 days in 10 Downing Street, from 2007 to 2010.

– June 27 2019: Mrs May overtakes another prime minister: Neville Chamberlain, whose premiership lasted two years and 348 days from 1937 to 1940.

– July 13 2019: The third anniversary of Mrs May becoming prime minister.

– August 12 2019: A chance to outrun another PM: Jim Callaghan, whose premiership lasted three years and 29 days from 1976 to 1979.

– December 8 2019: Should Theresa May still be in office on this date, she will pass another of her predecessors: Arthur Balfour, prime minister for three years and 146 days from 1902 to 1905.