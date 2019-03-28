Police have released CCTV of an arsonist accidentally setting fire to himself as he torched a building.

The dramatic pictures have been shared by Northumbria Police officers investigating the attack at what is known locally as Norman’s Riding Poultry Farm in Winlaton, Gateshead.

The arsonist poured liquid on a door at the disused farm and lit it, causing a fireball which made his clothes catch fire.

The man ran off with his arm still on fire and is thought to have suffered burns in the incident.

“CCTV shows the man accidentally setting fire to himself and, although he is able to extinguish the flames, it is likely he would have suffered burn injuries." We are releasing footage of an arson attack at a former poultry farm in Winlaton on March 1.https://t.co/wZaxl8gvOS pic.twitter.com/lzwm16DNCy — Gateshead Police (@npgateshead) March 28, 2019

The attack happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday March 1 and was discovered by the owners the next morning.

Northumbria Police said no-one else was injured at the site, which now operates as a workshop.

The fire did cause significant damage to the building.

Investigating officer Pc Zoe Walton said: “You can see from the footage that this is clearly a malicious arson and it has caused significant damage to the door of the workshop.

“The CCTV shows the man accidentally setting fire to himself and, although he is able to extinguish the flames, it is likely he would have suffered burn injuries.

“If anyone knows this man, or knows somebody who had suffered burns around the time of March 1, we would ask you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.