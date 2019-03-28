Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband has been targeted by trolls who claim he is selling stories about his wife’s dementia.

Scott Mitchell, who has made a number of media appearances to raise money for dementia charities, said he had been criticised online for talking about her illness.

But the former actor said people condemning him for talking about “private things” on TV and radio “are totally missing the point”.

He is part of the Barbara’s Revolutionaries team that hopes to raise £100,000 for the Dementia Revolution campaign by running the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 28.

As of Thursday, they had raised about £64,500 of that total.

He said: “I’ve seen comments from people saying: ‘Why is he talking about all these private things?’ I read one comment that said: ‘Why is he selling stories about his wife?’

Scott Mitchell has been married to the former EastEnders and Carry On star for 25 years (Ian West/PA)

“Well, obviously those people are totally missing the point. This is about awareness and Barbara knows. I haven’t sold anything to anyone.

“Everything I am doing here is for donations to Dementia Revolution and Barbara’s Revolutionaries. We are trying to raise £100,000, raise awareness and get people talking.”

Mitchell, who has been married to Dame Barbara for 25 years, has previously spoken about how upsetting it is when his wife does not recognise him or their home.

He described his wife’s dementia as “traumatic” for the both of them, adding he thought people needed to be more aware of the illness’ effects.

Dame Barbara Windsor appeared on video last year to speak publicly about dementia for the first time (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)

He said: “I don’t think people realise what the actual person who has it is going through and what their family and loved ones and carers are going through. It’s traumatic for the person living with it and it’s traumatic for the person caring for them.

“You’re seeing something happen to someone you have known and loved for many, many years. [They] start to lose the identity of who they are. You are starting to see their struggle with everyday things. You’re powerless to stop it. That’s the whole thing, you are powerless to stop it.”

Mr Mitchell’s group includes EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt, Jake Wood, Emma Barton, Natalie Cassidy, Kelly Shirley, Tanya Franks, Jamie Borthwick and Jane Slaughter.

Dame Barbara, 81, was told she had dementia in 2014 but kept the diagnosis secret until May last year.