Male GPs earn about a third more than female GPs in the NHS, according to the initial findings of an independent review into the gender pay gap in medicine.

The interim report, published on Friday, also shows that women are outnumbered in senior medical roles, with 32,000 male consultants to 18,000 female.

The gender pay gap is 33% for GPs and 17% for doctors, the report says.

This means that for every £1 earned by female doctors in the NHS, male doctors earn £1.17.

The review of the gender pay gap in medicine, led by Professor Dame Jane Dacre, was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in April last year.

While two thirds of doctors who start training are women, they represent fewer than half of consultants, the DHSC said.

Health Minister Stephen Hammond said: “The founding principle of the NHS is to treat everyone equally, yet women employed in the health service are still experiencing inequality.

“It’s disappointing to see that the numbers show that two thirds of senior medics are men despite more women starting training and it is essential we understand the underlying causes of the gender pay gap if we are to eradicate it from modern workplaces like the NHS.

“Senior doctors and managers have an important role to play in breaking down barriers and championing equality as role models or mentors so aspiring doctors know they are joining a health service that encourages more women to reach their full potential.

Professor Dacre said: “The findings of the review will help us to work with government, employers and the profession to identify and understand the main contributors to the gap, and to explore ways to reduce it, based on our evidence.”

The gender pay gaps are mean averages, calculated on an hourly rate basis for consultants, and using salary data for GPs, the DHSC said.

The review focuses on doctors and not other staff such as practice nurses.

Responding to the review, Dr Helena McKeown, the British Medical Association representative body’s acting chairwoman, said: “As the initial findings of this review show, a key part of tackling the gender pay gap in medicine is making sure we are retaining women doctors and providing them with proper support, opportunities and encouragement to reach their full potential and progress into senior medical roles.

“It is fantastic to see more women choosing medicine as a career but the lack of representation among consultants, GP partners and in some of the higher-paying specialties, which is reflected in the gender pay gap, shows there is some way to go before parity is achieved. ”

The final report will be published in September.