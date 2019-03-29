An estranged husband has admitted stabbing his wife to death in the street.

Ricardo Godinho, 41, attacked 39-year-old Aliny Godinho in Ewell, Surrey, on February 8.

The defendant, of Kingston Road, Epsom, appeared for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey before Mrs Justice McGowan.

During the hearing, he denied Mrs Godinho’s murder and having a kitchen knife in a public place “without good reason or lawful authority”.

Aliny Godinho was killed in Ewell, Surrey (Beverley Rouse/PA)

With the assistance of an interpreter, he entered a guilty plea to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The senior judge set a new trial date of June 17 and remanded Godinho in custody.

The trial is expected to be heard at Guildford Crown Court before a High Court judge.